I have many styles - Otto Addo on his football philosophy

Otto Addo announces squad for AFCON qualifiers

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has given some insight into the kind of football Ghanaians should expect of him as the technical head of the team.



Otto Addo, at a presser on Tuesday, May 30, 2021 explained that he is a tactically flexible coach who sets up his team to exploit the weakness of his opponent.



He chose not to mention whether he is an offensive or defensive minded coach but clarified that his choices are based on the materials at his disposal.

“I adapt to the opponent, I take a close look at the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent, and based on that I play a system so it’s flexible. I have many styles,” Coach Otto Addo told journalists.



Otto Addo is preparing his team to face Madagascar in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.



The Black Stars will take on the Barea of Madagascar on Thursday, June 1, 2022 at the Cape Coast Stadium.



Otto Addo is confident that after two draws in charge of the team, he will get his first victory against Madagascar.



“Anything is possible in football, of course we are the favorite but anything can happen. The energy is good at training, everyone wants to play and that’s the same energy we are bringing tomorrow,” coach Otto Addo told the press.

