I have more to show - Kudus Mohammed confident about keeping fine form

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed

Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed is optimistic about continuing his good form at the club.

Kudus, who lacked minutes at the early stages of the season, has broken into the first team while playing as a false 9, an unusual position.



Speaking to Ajax TV, Kudus said while on the bench he never doubted his abilities but admitted that his development slowed.



"I never lost faith in my ability and what I'm capable of but it slowed down my development. But I always believe in myself regardless of the situation," he said.



"I think when you stay out of the pitch, you get to know the people you relate to more. So, you get to know that they are really close to who you are and not just because of who you are or the football you play. I think it grows your relationship outside football, so as a human, it develops the other side of you. But, of course, it slows down your development because you are out," he added.

Kudus, who is currently Ajax's top scorer in all competitions, concluded that he has a lot more to show.



"I still believe I have a lot more to show. Yeah, even more."



Mohammed Kudus has scored seven goals in eleven matches and provided one assist.



EE/BOG