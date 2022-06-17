'I have never regretted taking the Kotoko job' - Dr. Kwame Kyei

Dr. Kwame Kyei

Ghanaian business mogul, Dr. Kwame Kyei has stressed that he has no regrets about accepting his Asante Kotoko appointment.

In 2016, the son of Asanteman was appointed by His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Asante Kotoko.



Although the last few years have not been smooth-sailing, Dr. Kwame Kyei has stayed attached to the Kumasi-based club and is currently the board chairman of the club.



Speaking to Akoma FM in an interview today, the businessman who has become a football administrator has disclosed that contrary to reports, he has no regrets about working for Asante Kotoko.



“I have not met any insurmountable challenge at Kotoko though it’s not been an easy job.

“I have never regretted taking the Kotoko job and never dream of quitting,” Dr. Kwame Kyei shared.



He has successfully been at the helms of affairs to see to it that Asante Kotoko wins the Ghana Premier League.



He has made the indication that he wants to see the club winning the CAF Champions League.