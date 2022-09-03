I have no doubts Black Stars will win the World Cup - Sports Minister

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif

Youth and Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif says he is confident the Black Stars will emerge as the champions of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Ghana, having missed out on the 2018 Mundial in Russia have made a return to the global showpiece.



The Black Stars after a 0-0 game at the Baba Yara Stadium in the first leg of the playoffs secured a 1-1 drawn game at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to propel them to play at the World Cup.



With the country's best performance coming in 2010 in South Africa where the Black Stars played in the quarterfinals and exiting the group phase in Brazil in 2014, Mustapha Ussif reiterated that he is adamant that the Black Stars will win the ultimate.



“As football powerhouse in Africa, I know the Black Stars will bring the World Cup trophy back to Ghana by winning it Qatar," he said at the World Cup trophy tour in Accra.

Ghana, who are in Group H will open their campaign against Portugal on November 24 at Stadium 974 in Doha.



Four days later, the Black Stars return to action with a clash with South Korea at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan.



Ghana will wrap up its group stage adventure with its much-anticipated encounter with Uruguay at Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakrah.



The World Cup is scheduled to kick off from November 20 to December 18.