I have no girlfriend in Ghana I have to stay focused - Kotoko striker Franck Etouga

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko star striker Franck Etouga who pushed his club to win the league title with his goals has revealed that he has no girlfriend in Ghana.

The Cameroonian striker speaking to Kumasi radio station Opemsuo Radio during his turn at the Asante Kotoko players' media tour mentioned what he does during his leisure time.

He said Asante Kotoko shotstopper Danlad is his personal tour guide but he mostly stays indoors when the club has no games.

"Danlad mostly takes me around to visit his friends, but I am almost all the time in my room. I have no girlfriend here because I have to stay focused," he told the host.

Franck Etouga since joining Asante Kotoko before the start of the season has turned into a fan favourite in Kumasi. He has shattered Eric Bekoe's goal scoring record and is on course to do the same to Ishmael Addo's scoring record.

