I have no interest of becoming future GFA president - John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil

Former Black Stars defender, John Paintsil, has distanced himself from contesting for the Ghana Football Association [GFA] presidency in the future.

The former West Ham and Fulham defender was famously remembered for his dedication for the senior national team during his playing day.



The former Kaizer Chiefs assistant coach speaking exclusively to Asempa FM when quizzed he would love to become the FA president, Paintsil said he has no interest in leading the country as the President for the Football Association.



“I have no interest of becoming President for the Ghana Football Association [GFA],” he said.



“For now, I want to focus on help develop players and that is where my interest lies,” he added.

Paintsil played a vital role in Ghana’s maiden qualification to the 2006 World Cup in Germany.



He also played in the 2010 World Cup in South Africa where the Black Stars played in the quarterfinals in the history of the country.



John Paintsil is a Board Member of Ghana Premier League side, Legon Cities.