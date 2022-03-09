0
I have no issue with Samuel Boadu – Kofi Kordzi explains why he missed President Cup match

Wed, 9 Mar 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak striker Kofi Kordzi has disclosed he has no issue with coach Samuel Boadu as purported to be.

Kordzi missed the President Cup last Friday where the Phobians inflicted a 2-1 win over Kotoko to clinch the title.

His omission from the matchday squad created a lot of argument in the country as local media report suggested there is break in relationship between the player and the coach.

But according to Kordzi, his absence from the matchday squad was a result of an injury”

“I’m not worried I wasn’t included in the matchday squad for the game but the win is what matters,” he told Precise FM.

“I have no issues with coach Samuel Boadu. He dropped me from the squad because I had an injury, I have no problem with him.

“The media is entitled to their opinion and I cannot do anything about it,” he said.

Source: footballghana.com
