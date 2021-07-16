I have no regret taking Asante Kotoko job – Nana Yaw Amponsah

CEO of Asante Kotoko SC, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Nana Yaw Amponsah, Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, has said that he has no regrets about taking over the Asante Kotoko job.

Nana Yaw Amponsah’s decision to take over the CEO position of the Porcupine Warriors has come with heavy criticisms from some sessions of the club’s fans as well as other people.



“I have no regrets taking this job (CEO of Kotoko) and I will never regret it; everyone has a part to play in the club to make things successful, likewise I also have a role to play. I am lucky to be chosen by the Board of Directors to spearhead all activities that take place within the club and ensure every good thing comes to the club.



“Therefore, I have no regrets at all leading the charge at Kotoko,” he added.



The club is set for a second-place finish in his maiden year in charge after losing the top position to Accra Hearts of Oak.

Amponsah was unveiled at a ceremony at the Sports Hotel in Kumasi last year.



Kotoko was then without a CEO for almost three months after the new Board of Directors dissolved the George Amoako-led administration.



The 2019 GFA presidential aspirant is tasked with overseeing one of Ghana’s biggest clubs for the next three years.