I have not been paid for four months – Kotoko assistant coach Johnson Smith

Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Johnson Smith

Asante Kotoko assistant coach, Johnson Smith, has complained about unpaid salaries for the past four months.



This confirms the media reports in Kumasi which stated that the entire technical staff of Asante Kotoko for the past five months.

Johnson Smith joined the record holders of the Ghana Premier League as an assistant coach in 2019 after guarding Ayinase-based Karela United to the finals of the Normalization Committee’s Cup as head coach.



Reports in the last few weeks suggested that he has been shown the exit door after the appointment of David Ocloo and John Eduafo as assistant coaches to newly appointed head coach Dr. Prosper Narteh Orgun.



But coach Johnson has stated that he has a binding contract with Asante Kotoko till November 2021.



"My contract will expire in November and I have not been paid for four months, so I am waiting for them to do the right things," he said as reported by Footballghana.