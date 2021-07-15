I have not been served any injunction – James Nunu

The judge adjourned the case to 19 July 2021

Mr. James Nunu, the Vice President, Chief Executive Officer, and the Acting Board Chairman of the Ghana Rugby Association, has denied that he has received an injunction from the High Court of Ghana.

He was responding to a question posed to him by Rainbow Radio’s Wallace Worlanyo on whether he has been served with an injunction by the Ghana Rugby Association.



Mr. James, in response, stated that injunctions are not served by association but by the court.



“Ghana Rugby Union can’t serve me injunction. It is the court that can serve me an injunction. As I speak, I have not received any injunction,” he said.



“Let me put it on record. I went to the last hearing because the judge has information on the fact that I have received personal service from the court,” he said.

He added that during the court introduction, he (James Nunu) prompted the judge that he hasn’t been served with anything on record as speculated, and if it is in the record of the judge that he (James Nunu) has been served with anything, then there has been some machinations to the court by someone and must be investigated.



Mr. James Nunu also stated that the judge adjourned the case to 19th July 2021, and the bailiff has to be supine.



He added that he would be going to the court on 19th July with his wife because the lawyer of Herbert Mensah insisted that "he served me, and my wife in my house."