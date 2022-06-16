I have not made money from boxing - Yarkor Chavez

Ghanaian female boxer, Yarkor ‘Chavez’ Annan

Ghanaian female boxer, Yarkor ‘Chavez’ Annan has revealed that she has not made money boxing despite travelling to fight in Europe and the United States.



Yarkor 'Chavez began boxing some twenty years ago and had hopes of blazing the trail to win world titles but she became a victim of poor management.



Speaking in an interview with Graphic Sports, the boxer stated that she has not been able to build a property on her own after years of dedication to the sport.

“I have not made money from boxing, even if I show you my bank account, I don’t even have one cedi because people were not truthful with me. My manager, Sam Nortey did not help me,” she stated.



Recounting how she lost her earnings to her manager, Sam Nortey, Yarkor said, “When I went to the UK, I fought a lady in Scotland and I earned 1200 pounds but the money was sent to my cousin in Ghana."



“I was not happy because I could not buy anything in the UK so I came back empty-handed. My mother was sick and my cousin also refused to pick my calls. I got worried and reported to the then GBA boss, Sammy Captan, Nii Lante Vandepujie and Azumah Nelson and they assured me to help,” the female boxer narrated.



Yarkor was one of the first crop of female boxers to emerge from Ghana. She currently trains female boxers in her community Bukom and has hopes of returning to the ring for a mega cash fight.