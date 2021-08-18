I have not retired from Black Stars – Asamoah Gyan hints of comeback as AFCON nears

Legendary Ghanaian striker Asamoah Gyan

If you ever thought that you have seen the last of legendary striker Asamoah Gyan in the Black Stars jersey then you need to have a rethink because Gyan says he is not done with the national team yet.



The 36-year-old forward believes that he still has something to offer the Black Stars and will not hang his boots - as yet.



Gyan in a radio interview noted that he is working on overcoming his injury worries that has kept him out of active football for months.

"I have not retired from football. There were some injuries last season but I am not done playing football. I can wake up one day and announce my retirement from football but at the moment, I am active," the country's all-time top goalscorer told Kumasi based Kessben FM.



"People will criticize me but I am only hoping to get back to my normal form and weight but if I am not able to regain my form, then I will call it off but at the moment, I am working on myself to lose my weight,” he said.



Asamoah Gyan joined Ghana Premier League side Legon Cities last season and it is safe to conclude that the deal failed to lived up to the hype.



The season ended with Gyan not scoring a single goal or assist for the club who mounted great form in the second round to escape relegation.



Gyan in this interview admitted that his first season at Legon Cities did not go as planned and he would have to up his game next season.

"I returned to Legon Cities and you could clearly see that things did not go as planned because I have been putting on weight but I am giving myself another season and I trust I will be back to my form and if I am on my form, I don't think I will be overlooked [for Black Stars selection] but for retirement, not now."



Asamoah Gyan was in Cameroon where the draw for the 2022 AFCON was held and he has offered his expert analysis on Ghana’s chances after being drawn in Group C alongside Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.



“Morocco are a difficult side and they qualified without conceding a lot of goals so you have to be careful about them and also the other teams. My prayer is that we can get out of this group to the next stage of the competition.”