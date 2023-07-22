I have plans for Thomas Partey and Declan Rice to play together – Mikel Arteta

Thomas Party, Ghana's midfielder

Arsenal manager, Mikel Arteta has indicated that he is elated to have both Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey and Englishman Declan Rice in his squad for the upcoming football season.

In the midst of the speculations on the possible transfer of Partey, the Gunners boss has disclosed that it is not happening.



Speaking at a press conference in New Jersey during Arsenal’s tour of the US, Mikel Arteta said Thomas Partey will stay.



He further disclosed that it has always been in his plans to have Thomas Partey and Declan Rice play together.

“Yes [he will stay] – Thomas Partey is a super-important player for us and for me and we want him to be in the team, that’s for sure. They can play together [he and Rice]. That was in my plans,” Mikel Arteta said.



The Arsenal manager continued, “If you want to improve the squad and have more quality we need players who can play together and need players in the same positions who have to fight for their places – it’s something we haven’t had in the last few years.”



Arsenal fans could see Thomas Partey and Declan Rice playing together in midfield later today when Arsenal takes on Manchester United in a pre-season friendly match in the USA.