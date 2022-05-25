I have qualities that I have never shown before - Francis Amuzu

Francis Amuzu

Ghanaian-born Belgium International Francis Amuzu says that he has qualities that he has never shown before.

The 22 year old winger is deemed very talented but has barely showed his talents on the field as he has been in an out of the Anderlecht first team.



Many have questioned his efficiency as his end product has been nothing to write home about.



Amuzu has been in some good form the last few weeks and is attracting interest from clubs in France.



He recently scored a hattrick for Anderlecht in the Champions play offs in Belgium against Royal Antwerp.

Amuzu became one of the trendsetters of RSC Anderlecht in the play-offs . He is under contract at Lotto Park until June 2024.



He doesn't like to give interviews, because that increases the pressure. Only Françis Amuzu (22) is the star of Anderlecht in these play-offs with four goals. That is why the sprint bomb agreed to a conversation just before the last match against Club Brugge. About efficiency, the Red Devils, racism and its future. “I have qualities that I have never shown before.”



Amuzu played 31 matches for Anderlecht in the regular season scoring 5 and assisting four goals whiles in the play offs he scored 4 goals in 6 matches.