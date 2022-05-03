0
I have really had a good season at Ludogorets – Ghana forward Bernard Tekpetey

Tue, 3 May 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Ghana international Bernard Tekpetey is excited to have had a successful season with Bulgarian giants, Ludogorets.

The 24-year-old has been outstanding in the ongoing campaign scoring 10 goals and providing 11 assists in 35 games in all competitions.

This is better of his first spell in the Bulgarian top-tier last season where he managed two goals in 25 matches while playing on loan from Schalke 04.

In an interview with Wontumi FM, Tekpetey expressed satisfaction about his performance and has therefore promised to maintain it in subsequent seasons.

“Before the season, our target was to win the league and God being so good we’ve been able to achieve it. All other things being equal I have really had a good season with my club. I’m really on top form so I am trying to work hard and maintain it,” he said.

Tekpetey will hope to make a return into the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament in Qatar.

