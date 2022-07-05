I have received an offer from a club in Accra - Emmanuel Agyemang Badu

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu

Former Asante Kotoko midfielder, Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu, has revealed that he has received an offer from the Ghanaian club.



Agyemang-Badu disclosed that the unnamed club is based in Accra and has made a substantial offer.



Speaking on Angel TV, he stated that his agent is working on a move abroad, but that if the deal falls through, he will join a local team.

“My agent is still working on some foreign deals, but if that is not sorted out. I’m 120% certain of playing in the Ghana Premier League. At the moment, there’s no offer from Kotoko but there’s an official offer from a club based in Accra.”



Hearts of Oak, Accra Lions, Great Olympics, and Legon Cities are four of the 18 Ghana Premier League clubs based in Accra.



The former Black Stars midfielder is currently without a club and available to join any club s a free agent.



He last appeared in the Chinese League One for Qingdao F C in 2021.



