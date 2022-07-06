I have received offers from clubs outside Ghana - Kotoko coach Prosper Narteh Ogum

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh

Asante Kotoko head coach, Prosper Ogum Narteh has revealed that foreign clubs have shown interest in his works.



The ex-WAFA manager joined the Porcupines in September 2021, signing a contract that will run till 2023.



Speaking with cape coast based ATL FM, the Black Galaxies assistant manager said he although he has received offers, he is enjoying his time at Kotoko.



“I have a two-year contract with Kotoko and I will respect it. Although some teams outside Ghana have requested my services, I am for Kotoko and I love serving them," he told.

He added that he hopes the team can maintain most of the players ahead of their CAF Champions League campaign next season.



“I now know and understand my players and vice versa. So I want most of them to stay at Kotoko. (The team) going to Africa although I understand the business aspect of football," Coach Prosper Narteh Ogum said.



In his first season as Asante Kotoko manager, Prosper Narteh led the Reds to their first league glory since 2014.



Ogum's side won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League with three games to spare. Kotoko finished the league 11 points above second-placed, Bechem United.



His side scored the most goals, 48, conceded the least goals, 20, and also had the most wins, 19. Asante Kotoko, as a result, will represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League next season.



