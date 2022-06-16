I have received over 5000 calls from clubs and agents - Frank Mbella’s Agent

Frank Etouga Mbella, Asante Kotoko player

Amadou Fontem Tigana, agent of Frank Etouga Mbella, has revealed to Happy Sports that he has received over 5000 calls from both agents and clubs for the Asante Kotoko striker.

The 20-year-old has been impressive for The Porcupine Warriors in his debut season in the Ghana Premier League.



Mbella is in contention for the Ghana Premier League goal king award scoring 21 goals, and has been key in Asante Kotoko clinching their 24th Ghana Premier League title.



Tigana, who represents the Cameroonian striker, disclosed that he had received a lot of offers for his client following his outstanding performance this season.



"Because of Etouga, I have got more than 5000 calls", he told Joe Debrah on Happy Sports.

"I have been managing top Cameroonian players like Nicolas Moumi Ngamaleu of Young Boys. So I am not after the money, but because of Etouga, the connection I have is more than the other players I am even managing. I had a contract for him in South Africa, but I preferred he went to Ghana. Asante Kotoko platform is very big. I sent him here with the notion that he will not last more than two years", he told Joe Debrah.



Mbella can equal Ishmael Addo's record in the Ghana Premier League if he scores in the team's final game of the season against Accra Lions at the Accra Sports Stadium.



Tigana is the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Soccer Scout Management Agency and a FIFA Intermediary Player Agent.