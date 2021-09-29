I have unfinished business with Ghana - Milovan Rajevac

Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Newly appointed Ghana coach, Milovan Rajevac has said in back in the West African country to make history with the Black Stars.

The 67-year-old was unveiled by the Ghana Football Association last week, replacing Charles Akonnor.



Milovan has signed a one-year renewable contract with the task of winning the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations [Afcon] and qualifying the country for the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.



The Serbian trainer had a first stint with the Black Stars from 2008 to 2010 and steered the team to the final of Afcon and the quarterfinals of the World Cup in South Africa.



Speaking during his unveiling, Milovan said he took the decision to accept the offer to make history with the Black Stars.



“I am here to prove that narrative wrong. If I did not believe that, I will not accept this challenge, this job so I will try to do my best,” he noted.

“The bar was set very high but we are here to make history. If you don’t believe that, you cannot achieve anything. I strongly believe in my players.



"I know how Ghanaians are talented and I know how much they can offer and if they believe in me the way I believe in them, we can achieve great things,” he added.



He will take charge of his first games in October when Ghana faces Zimbabwe in a double-header World Cup qualifier.



Meanwhile, the Serbian coach will earn a monthly salary of $30,000 and will get an additional bonus of $300,000 if he wins the Afcon and another $300,000 if the Black Stars qualify for the World Cup in Qatar.