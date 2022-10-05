‘I have unfinished business with the Black Stars’ – Milovan Rajevac prays for third coming

Former Black Stars coach, Milovan Rajevac

Serbian coach Milovan Rajevac is hoping for a third stint with the Black Stars after he was sacked for supervising Ghana's worst-ever campaign in the African Cup of Nations.

Despite qualifying the Black Stars for the World Cup playoff stage, Milovan Rajevac's second coming was a disaster after his team finished bottom of the group in the 2021 African Cup of Nations without winning a game.



However, the Serbian is not ready to part ways with the Ghana national team as he insists that he has unfinished business and he will fancy a return to the team as head coach.



“I have unfinished business with Black Stars. No one knows what the future holds. Ghana is my second home, so if another opportunity arises for me to come there, I will consider it seriously."

"Last time I didn’t have enough time to implement everything I wanted, like the first time in Ghana. In order to achieve great targets, time is of the essence,” the Serbian told Kumasi-based Akoma FM in an interview.



Milovan Rajevac first handled the Black Stars from 2008 to 2010 and led the team to the finals of the African Cup of Nations and the quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2010.



In September 2021, he was re-appointed as the Black Stars coach following the decision of the Executive Council of the Ghana Football Association to part ways with CK Akonnor.