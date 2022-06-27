I have unfinished business with the Black Stars - Razak Brimah

Razak Brimah

Ghana goalkeeper Razak Brimah says he has unfinished business with the Black Stars.

The Linares Deportivo shot-stopper last played for the national team five years ago at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Gabon.



Brimah was in post for the Black Stars against Cote d’Ivoire in that Afcon final which Ghana lost 11-10 on penalties to miss out on a fifth AFCON title.



According to him, his performances at the club level should warrant him a place in the team for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers and the World Cup.



“I am surprised that I haven’t been getting the Black Stars call up because I believe I am doing well, and people can testify to it”, he said in an interview.



Brimah recounts losing the AFCON 2017 final in Gabon and hopes to once again play a role in the team to help the country end the over 40-year AFCON title drought.



“I have an unfinished business with the Black Stars because it is my dream to help the team win a trophy.”

The former Cordoba goalkeeper added that he has enough experience to challenge the other goalkeepers in the national team and deserves a chance.



Razak Brimah was voted Best Goalkeeper in the 2020/21 Segunda B League and named in the Segunda B Team of the Year.



