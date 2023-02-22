0
I haven't spoken to Chelsea lately, I am focused on helping Leverkusen - Hudson-Odoi

Wed, 22 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Callum Hudson-Odoi, who is now on loan from Chelsea to Bayer Leverkusen, is uncertain about his future.

He acknowledges that he hasn't spoken to the Blues' top leadership in a while.

Callum Hudson-Odoi talks about his status and future between Chelsea, the Premier League team he represents, and Bayer Leverkusen, the club he is on loan from.

"I haven't spoken to them much lately. I'm not there so seeing all these players leave, there is nothing I can say or do," he said.

"At the end of the day, I'm focused on the club here and trying to help as much as possible here. Whatever happens in the future, I don't know. All I can do is focus on what's going on here,” he added.

Callum Hudson-Odoi also stated that he is enjoying his newfound playing time in Germany.

“I wanted to come here and have minutes in my legs and make the most of football. I think that's what happened. Now I focus more on increasing numbers with more assists and creating more chances for the team. I'm definitely excited about the future,”

