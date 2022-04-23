I haven't had an erection after awarding a penalty against Hearts of Oak - Referee Kenny Padi

Referee Kennedy Padi officiated the Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Hearts Oak in Kumasi

Ghanaian referee, Kenney Padi, has broken his silence after officiating the controversial Ghana Premier League Super Clash between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.



Referee Kenny Padi became the enemy of Accra Hearts of Oak fans after awarding a penalty for Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League matchday 24 games as the Phobians lost 1-0 in Kumasi.



The penalty decision generated a lot of talks and his performance was also questioned on the day after he was dragged to the Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association by Accra Hearts of Oak.

Kenny Padi in an interview on Wenchi-based Ewiase FM has revealed that he is been haunted by the decision to award the penalty and has not had an erection in bed since then.



“I have not had an erection since the day I awarded the penalty against Accra Hearts of Oak. sometimes I get strange and horrific nightmares, I can’t sleep,” he stated as quoted by Ghanasoccernet.



Meanwhile, Kenny Padi has been suspended for the rest of the league season after the Match Review Panel of the Ghana Football Association ruled that he erred in awarding the penalty to Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League Matchweek 24 game against Hearts of Oak.



