'I hope Ethiopia will beat Ghana for me' - South Africa coach Hugo Broos

South Africa coach, Hugo Broos, is hoping that the Walia Ibex of Ethiopia will defeat Ghana in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers to better their chances of qualifying for the tournament next year.

The Bafana Bafana currently sit top of Group G with 10 points and are closely trailed by the West African powerhouse who has 9 points after 4 rounds of matches.



South Africa have to beat Zimbabwe and share the spoils with Ghana to secure qualification to the final pay-offs.



Ahead of the next two games in November, Hugo Broos is hoping that Ethiopia will beat Ghana at the Bahir Dar Stadium to better their chances of qualifying at the expense of the Black Stars.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have no option than to win the remaining two games to qualify ahead of South Africa.



“I hope my colleague can give me a present next month by beating Ghana!” said Broos, with Ethiopia head coach Wubetu Abate seated next to him.