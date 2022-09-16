I hope Hearts live up to expectation this season - Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo

Former Hearts of Oak player and coach, Mohammed Polo says that he hopes his former side has learned their lessons from their disappointing performance last season.

The phobians finished sixth last season after winning the league title the season before.



Despite a raft of signings this season, the phobians lost their opening match against Aduana Stars 1-0 at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.



The dribbling magician believes that Hearts of Oak has learned their lessons from the opening day defeat and will come good as the season wears on.



"I think it’s a lesson learned. It’s a learning process," the 1978 Africa Cup of Nations [AFCON] winner with Black Stars told Citi Sports.

"What happened to Hearts of Oak last year they have learned it and am sure this time it’s not going to happen.



"They are going to develop and show their class…and I hope they will live up to expectation," he added.



Hearts of Oak will play against city neighbours Accra Great Olympics in their match day two game on Sunday at the Accra Sports Stadium.