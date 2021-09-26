I hope Hearts will go and prove something at WAC - Mohammed Polo

Mohammed Polo

Legendary former Hearts of Oak player and coach, Mohammed Polo says that he is disappointed that Ghana has only one slot in African inter-club competitions.

The country has dropped out of the top 12 rankings which would have made them eligible to enter two teams in each of the competitions since 2014.



Hearts of Oak will play against WAC of Morocco in Accra in the final match before entering the group stages of the CAF Champions and the former Hearts player says he hopes they prove their worth.



The phobias will host WAC on October 17 in Accra, before they fly to Casablanca in a week's time for the return encounter at Mohammed V Stadium.



'The slots we have lost isn’t good for Ghana football." he told Accra based Happy FM.



"I wasn’t happy only Hearts of Oak is representing Ghana. I hope they will go to Waydad Athletic of Morocco and prove something."

Caf has a 5-year Ranking system used to aggregate the positions of countries based on the performances and points gained by their club representatives over those years.



Points are attributed to the member associations when their clubs reach the final 8 (money zone) of any of the two club tournaments.



Ghana’s slots at the 2015 Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup is thus lessening just a year after it was doubled by the Confederation of African Football.



The West African nation first suffered a similar fate in 2009 but regained their four slots in Africa following former league Champions Berekum Chelsea’s exploits in the 2012 Caf Champions League.



Their last 8 finish increased Ghana’s points and placed the country on 12th position hence, the four slots.