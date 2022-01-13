I hope Milo has learnt his lessons - Sports Obama on Ghana vs Gabon match

There are no injury and COVID situations in camp, Milovan Rajevac

Ghana to play Gabon at 7pm on Friday



Ghana chase first win at AFCON as the Black Stars face Gabon



Sports Writers Association of Ghana(SWAG)'s journalist of the year, Saddick Adams, popularly known as Sports Obama, is hopeful that the Black Stars will put up a much better performance against Gabon on Friday, January 14, 2022.



Ghana face the Panthers in a second Group C fixture after losing the opening game against Morocco on day 2 of the competition which started on January 9, 2022.



Morocco dominated the four-time champions in a match that ended 1-0 in favour of the North Africans.



In an interview with GhanaWeb's representative in Cameroon, Daniel Oduro, The Angel FM sports show host said he is expecting a different approach in the game against Gabon.

"I think that Ghana will approach this game differently from how we did against Morocco because he (Milovan Rajevac) may have learnt one or two vital lessons."



Meanwhile, Black Stars manager, Milovan Rajevac, in a pre-match presser, said he has confidence in his players and believes his charges are ready for the task ahead.



"I have faith in my players and we are ready for tomorrow. Nobody Covid-19 situation in the camp. All players are fit," he said.



The kick-off for the match is set at 7 PM Ghana time, 19:00 GMT



Watch the full video interview below



