I hope Partey returns to action and proves me wrong – Arteta

Partey awarded Arsenal Player of the Month for February

Partey injured as Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace



Partey ruled out for the rest of EPL season



Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta hopes midfielder Thomas Partey will recover and play for the Gunners before the Premier League season ends.



Speaking to the media ahead of their game against West Ham United, Arteta stated that he would be surprised to see the Ghanaian back in action.



“He is progressing but he had a significant injury, a recurring injury as well so we don’t expect him to make progress that quick to see him back in the season but hopefully I am wrong,” the Spaniard said.



The Ghanaian picked up a thigh injury knock in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 4.

Initial scans showed that Partey sustained a significant injury which has ruled him out of the season which made Arteta confirm that their star midfielder would not play again until next season.



However, in the last few days, Partey appears to be making progress with his recovery and was seen on the treadmill working on his fitness.







Partey played an instrumental role in Arsenal’s quest to reach the top four of the Premier League.



The Black Stars player who was voted Player of the Month by Arsenal for February after helping the club to a good run in the league.



