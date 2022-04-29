0
Menu
Sports

I hope Partey returns to action and proves me wrong – Arteta

Black Stars Midfielder, Thomas Partey Arsenal star, Thomas Partey

Fri, 29 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Partey awarded Arsenal Player of the Month for February

Partey injured as Arsenal lose to Crystal Palace

Partey ruled out for the rest of EPL season

Arsenal coach, Mikel Arteta hopes midfielder Thomas Partey will recover and play for the Gunners before the Premier League season ends.

Speaking to the media ahead of their game against West Ham United, Arteta stated that he would be surprised to see the Ghanaian back in action.

“He is progressing but he had a significant injury, a recurring injury as well so we don’t expect him to make progress that quick to see him back in the season but hopefully I am wrong,” the Spaniard said.

The Ghanaian picked up a thigh injury knock in Arsenal’s 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on April 4.

Initial scans showed that Partey sustained a significant injury which has ruled him out of the season which made Arteta confirm that their star midfielder would not play again until next season.

However, in the last few days, Partey appears to be making progress with his recovery and was seen on the treadmill working on his fitness.



Partey played an instrumental role in Arsenal’s quest to reach the top four of the Premier League.

The Black Stars player who was voted Player of the Month by Arsenal for February after helping the club to a good run in the league.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
5 personal facts about Jojo Wollacott you didn't know
Ghana would have won 2010 World Cup if I were the coach - Kwesi Appiah
NPP Chairman accused of defrauding constituents
Here are the five strikers Ghana could send to 2022 World Cup
Asamoah Gyan shows off Adowa skills as Diouf arrives for book launch
Akufo-Addo cause of his own problems - Retired judge
Meet Imani Ayew, the only child of Abedi Pele who does not play football
Yul’s brother blasts a troll amidst marriage brouhaha
Assin North MP’s stay of proceedings dismissed
Two fake Police officers arrested during NPP primaries - Police