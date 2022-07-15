0
I hope St Pauli can have a good season as I had last year – Daniel Kofi-Kyereh

Ghana international Daniel Kofi-Kyereh is hoping his former employers St Pauli can have a good season after leaving the club.

The 26-year-old completed his move to Bundesliga side Freiburg in the summer transfer window after a blistering campaign with St Pauli last season.

"St. Pauli is still a great team when it comes to football. I think they can play a very good role again and I hope the club can have at least as good a season as I had last year."

Kofi-Kyereh enjoyed an amazing campaign with St Pauli in the Bundesliga 2 last season, scoring 12 goals and providing 10 assists in the process.

He will hope to maintain his form after securing a move to a German top-flight club this summer.

