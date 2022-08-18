0
Menu
Sports

'I hope it's not a big problem'- Red Star coach reacts to Ghana winger Osman Bukari's injury

Osman Bukari00 Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari

Thu, 18 Aug 2022 Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Red Star Belgrade manager, Dejan Stankovic is hoping winger Osman Bukari's injury during the UEFA Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa is not serious.

The Black Stars winger was forced off after 60 minutes and had to be replaced by Stefan Mitrovic.

Bukari provided an assist in the 3-2 defeat in Israel and will be hoping to return before the second leg next week in Serbia.

"Bukari was forcibly replaced, we are waiting to come to Belgrade, we will do the control, then we will know more. He asked for a change, it happened at a moment when we were already changing, but well, I hope it's not a big problem when it comes to him," he said after the game.

The hosts took an early lead in the game after Frantzdy Pierrot pounced onto a pass from Dolev Hazizia in the 18th minute.

But Red Star Belgrade levelled nine minutes later through Aleksandar Pesic before Bukari squared up for Guelor Kanga to give the visitors the lead before half time.

However, after the break, Frantzdy Pierrot equalized for the Israeli giants before Tjaronn Chery scored the winner on the hour mark.

Source: ghanasoccernet.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Chief of Staff sues 'The Herald' newspaper
Economic crunch affects tithes and offerings of Church of Pentecost
IMANI Africa hits back at NIA over Ghana Card artwork saga
What Adwoa Safo told Akufo-Addo after her dismissal
Adwoa Safo has returned to the United States - Aide
148,000 gov't workers with different identifications found
The 5 big cases being investigated by the Special Prosecutor
Kissi Agyebeng announces ongoing investigation into Airbus scandal
Former minister summoned for attending Atta Mills’ memorial
Three Opoku Ware SHS final year students arrested for robbery
Related Articles: