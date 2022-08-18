'I hope it's not a big problem'- Red Star coach reacts to Ghana winger Osman Bukari's injury

Black Stars winger, Osman Bukari

Red Star Belgrade manager, Dejan Stankovic is hoping winger Osman Bukari's injury during the UEFA Champions League game against Maccabi Haifa is not serious.

The Black Stars winger was forced off after 60 minutes and had to be replaced by Stefan Mitrovic.



Bukari provided an assist in the 3-2 defeat in Israel and will be hoping to return before the second leg next week in Serbia.



"Bukari was forcibly replaced, we are waiting to come to Belgrade, we will do the control, then we will know more. He asked for a change, it happened at a moment when we were already changing, but well, I hope it's not a big problem when it comes to him," he said after the game.

The hosts took an early lead in the game after Frantzdy Pierrot pounced onto a pass from Dolev Hazizia in the 18th minute.



But Red Star Belgrade levelled nine minutes later through Aleksandar Pesic before Bukari squared up for Guelor Kanga to give the visitors the lead before half time.



However, after the break, Frantzdy Pierrot equalized for the Israeli giants before Tjaronn Chery scored the winner on the hour mark.