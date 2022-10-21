7
I hope this isn't true - Nana Aba Anamoah reacts to Black Stars coach's punditry job at World Cup

Nana Aba Anamoah1 Ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah

Fri, 21 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Like many Ghanaians, ace broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah is in disbelief over George Boateng’s dual role as Black Stars assistant coach and Bein Sports pundit at the World Cup.

It came to light on Thursday, October 20, 2022 that the former Aston Villa youth coach will be serving two masters at the World Cup – Ghana and Bein Sports.

While serving as assistant Ghana coach, Boateng will also be working as an analyst for the Qatari media network.

This has shocked social media users and Nana Aba Anamoah has added her to the protest.

“Hehehehe I hope this isn’t true. Imagine players also signing deals as pundits during the World Cup,” she tweeted.

Amid these issues, the Ghana Football Association has outlined their plans for the team ahead of the World Cup which will be held in Qatar.

In a pre-World Cup activity schedule sighted by GhanaWeb, the Ghana Football Association has set October 21 and October 23, 2022, as National Days of Prayer and Fasting as well as Rep your Jersey on both days.

Friday, October 21, will be the day when Muslims fast and pray for the Black Stars while the Christians do their part on Sunday, October 23.

Ghana is paired in Group H alongside South Korea, Portugal, and Uruguay.

The Black Stars will begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal on November 24, followed by South Korea on November 28, and conclude against Uruguay on December 2 at the Al Janoub Stadium in Al Wakra.

