I hope to achieve great things with PAS Lamia - Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Richmond Boakye Yiadom

Ghana forward, Richmond Boakye Yiadom has set his sight on helping PAS Lamia to have a successful campaign in the 2022/23 football season in Greece.

In an official club statement today, the club has announced the acquisition of the forward and wished him a successful stay.



“PAE Lamia is pleased to announce the start of its partnership with 29-year-old (28/01/1993) international, Ghanaian striker, Richmond Boakye.



“The experienced Ghanaian has previously played for Genoa in Italy, Sassuolo, Atalanta, Juventus, Latina Calcio, Elche in Spain, Ronda in the Netherlands, Red Star in Serbia, Jiangsu Suning in China, Gornik Zabrze in Poland, while last year he played in Israel with Beitar Jerusalem.



“We welcome him and wish him health and many successes with our team,” an official club from PAS Lamia said today.



In his first words after signing his Contract, the Ghanaian said he is elated and wants to help the club achieve great things.

"I am very happy to be in the Lamia team. It is a special challenge for my career and I hope we can all achieve our goals together,” the striker said as quoted on the website of PAS Lamia.



Last season, Richmond Boakye Yiadom had a good spell in Israel while playing for Beitar Jerusalem.



His performances earned him a place in the Ghana squad for the 2021 AFCON staged in Cameroon earlier this year.



