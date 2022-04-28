0
I hope to play for Ghana soon – Dutch-born Elvis Manu

Elvis Manu 11 Elvis Manu, Dutch-born Ghanaian forward

Thu, 28 Apr 2022 Source: footballghana.com

Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Elvis Manu is hoping to play for the Black Stars as soon as possible.

The 28-year-old who featured for the Netherlands youth teams in an interview disclosed he decided to switch nationality and play for Ghana six years ago.

According to him, he came close to getting a call-up but his paper were not ready by then and for that matter, had to wait.

However, he has expressed a desire to feature for the four-time African Champions ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“The topic started five or six years ago, but I have been seriously involved in this matter for two years.”

“Yes. The manager at the time wanted to appoint me, but my papers weren't ready at that time. I took up the procedure, but the selector has changed in the meantime. We'll see what the future holds. Hope to play for Ghana soon.”

Elvis Manu has had stints in the Netherlands, England, Turkey, China, Bulgaria, and now in Poland.

He currently plays for Wisla Krakow and has scored two goals in seven appearances since joining the club in January.

Manu won the Bulgarian league title with Ludogorets last season.

