Inaki Williams

Inaki Williams says that he is happy and feels special for making his Ghana debut but hopes to play more and make the Black Stars successful.

The 28-year-old striker who was born in Spain to Ghanaian parents played one game for Spain before deciding to switch nationality after several attempts from Ghana.



Inaki Williams was introduced into the game in the 46th minute as a replacement for Kamaldeen Sulemana in a game in which the Black Stars lost by three first-half goals to the Brazilians.



"It's a very special feeling to play my first game with my new team-mates for my country," Williams told BBC Sport Africa.



"I was very happy to come in and make some contributions, I cannot thank the staff and squad enough for all the help. The hard work continues for the World Cup and hopefully I am going to enjoy the opportunity."



"I hope to play more matches and make the Black Stars successful."

Marquinhos headed home a corner kick from Raphina in the 9th minute before a well-worked team effort was curled home from outside the box by Richarlison in the 28th minute with a pass from Neymar.



The Tottenham forward completed his brace in the 40th minute to make it 3-0 after connecting with a free kick from Neymar after a foul on Neymar from Andre Ayew.



Brazil could have scored more goals as they wasted numerous chances to end the contest.



After recess, Ghana switched to a back three as Salisu Mohammed and Inaki Willimas came into the game and they changed the game completely.



Inaki Williams had an attempt on goal charged down by Bremer which earned Ghana a corner kick.

"I think the second half saw a better performance from us," added Williams, whose debut came just two months ahead of the World Cup.



"It was not easy because it's Brazil - a top football nation - but as Ghana we were stronger in the second half. I enjoyed myself on the pitch by helping my team."



Williams, who has been on the books of Athletic Bilbao since 2013, has also been enjoying himself off the pitch with the Black Stars, who will meet Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay at the World Cup.