0
Menu
Sports

'I joined Bayern München to make Senegalese proud' - Sadio Mane

Screenshot 20220622 215756 Sadio Mane

Thu, 23 Jun 2022 Source: www.dailymailgh.com

Deputy captain for the Teranga Lions says he joined Bundesliga giant Bayern München to make all the people of Senegal happy.

The former English Premier League giant Liverpool FC star player switched to the record champions of Germany this summer transfer window.

Mane signed a three-year deal with the Bavarians after agreeing to leave the Six-time UEFA Champions League winners, Liverpool FC – a decision he took after this year’s final.

The 30-year-old Senegalese and would super star has explained why he joined the Six-Time Champions League winners.

“As a player, you always represent your country. We Senegalese always try to represent our colors in the best possible way. Of course I want to make everyone proud in my home country,” said the now ex-Liverpool player.

Source: www.dailymailgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Henry Quartey leads soldiers to pull down all private properties on CSIR land
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
GES hits back after Teacher Kwadwo’s 'exposé'
Launch of GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
Aggrey Memorial: Headmistress confirms rape of student by security man
Adom-Otchere replies Prof Adei
Manasseh replies McDan
David Adjaye has been 'certified' to work in Ghana – Kweku Baako
Aggrey Memorial SHS on the edge after a student raped
Founder of DECAM, Apostle Max Bani, 'caught up' in sex scandal
Related Articles: