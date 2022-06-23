'I joined Bayern München to make Senegalese proud' - Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane

Deputy captain for the Teranga Lions says he joined Bundesliga giant Bayern München to make all the people of Senegal happy.

The former English Premier League giant Liverpool FC star player switched to the record champions of Germany this summer transfer window.



Mane signed a three-year deal with the Bavarians after agreeing to leave the Six-time UEFA Champions League winners, Liverpool FC – a decision he took after this year’s final.

The 30-year-old Senegalese and would super star has explained why he joined the Six-Time Champions League winners.



“As a player, you always represent your country. We Senegalese always try to represent our colors in the best possible way. Of course I want to make everyone proud in my home country,” said the now ex-Liverpool player.