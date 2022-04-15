I joined GFA when I had enough with journalism – Sani Daara

Ibrahim Sani Daara, Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) Media Officer

Confederation of African Football’s (CAF) Media Officer, and former Ghana Football Association (GFA) Communications Director, Mr. Ibrahim Sani Daara says he agreed to join the GFA as its Director of Communications after he had enough with journalism.

According to the ace former BBC journalist, he wanted to achieve the apex in his journalism career thus turning down calls from the management of the GFA on six different occasions.



Mr. Sani Daara, made this revelation when he appeared on the GTV Sports+ current affairs programme dubbed, “Saving Our Passion” on Thursday, April 14, 2022.



He explained that he accepted to take the GFA Communications Director’s position offered him after the 2010 World Cup tournament which was staged on African soil for the first.

“When I was working with the BBC, the Ghana Federation was consistently asking me to join the Federation, but I always rejected it because I wanted to attain or to reach some high levels within the journalism profession which I did before joining the FA”.



“I decided to join the FA after the 2010 World Cup (WC) tournament which was staged on African soil for the first time because by then, I have worked with arguable the best media outfit in the world, doing the opening and final commentaries of the 2010 WC and in the same time won Foreign press media awards”.



“So I thought I have achieved enough in journalism, I have learned and what I needed was to impact more”, the CAF Media Officer maintained.