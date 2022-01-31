I know how it feels to be blamed - KP Boateng reacts to pressure on Ayew brothers

Black Stars Captain, Andre Dede Ayew and former teammate Kevin-Prince Boateng

Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has sympathized with the pressure that is being mounted on Jordan Ayew and his brother Andre Dede Ayew following Ghana’s exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.



Andre Dede Ayew, and his junior brother, Jordan Ayew, have been at the receiving end following Ghana’s exit from the AFCON.



Many football critics have blamed the two brothers for not performing as excepted of them in the tournament

Reacting to these criticisms after Ghana’s AFCON exit, Kevin-Prince Boateng, who suffered a similar fate after the 2014 World Cup fiasco, said he understands what the Ayew brothers are going through.



“I don’t want to blame someone and is not about blaming someone because I see Jordan and Dede being criticized and I know how it feels to be blamed after a tournament.



“Off course, they could have played better but the tournament has ended and we need to keep going and also try and bring in the best people going forward,” Kevin-Prince Boateng added in the Twitter space interview.



Meanwhile, Andre Dede Ayew will miss Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria after being sent off in Ghana’s last group game against Comoros in the 2021 AFCON.