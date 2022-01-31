I know how it feels to be blamed - KP Boateng reacts to pressure on Ayew brothers

▶ Click Here for Full AFCON Coverage ◀
Andre Ayew becomes Ghana’s AFCON top scorer
Kevin-Prince Boateng yet to play for Ghana since 2014
Ayew brothers deny retirement reports
Black Stars forward, Kevin-Prince Boateng, has sympathized with the pressure that is being mounted on Jordan Ayew and his brother Andre Dede Ayew following Ghana’s exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.
Andre Dede Ayew, and his junior brother, Jordan Ayew, have been at the receiving end following Ghana’s exit from the AFCON.
Many football critics have blamed the two brothers for not performing as excepted of them in the tournament
Reacting to these criticisms after Ghana’s AFCON exit, Kevin-Prince Boateng, who suffered a similar fate after the 2014 World Cup fiasco, said he understands what the Ayew brothers are going through.
“I don’t want to blame someone and is not about blaming someone because I see Jordan and Dede being criticized and I know how it feels to be blamed after a tournament.
“Off course, they could have played better but the tournament has ended and we need to keep going and also try and bring in the best people going forward,” Kevin-Prince Boateng added in the Twitter space interview.
Meanwhile, Andre Dede Ayew will miss Ghana’s World Cup qualifier against the Super Eagles of Nigeria after being sent off in Ghana’s last group game against Comoros in the 2021 AFCON.
- GFA to meet Chris Hughton over imminent appointment – Reports
- Why Kwesi Nyantakyi did not appoint Chris Hughton in 2014
- Confusion over Chris Hughton’s 'imminent' appointment
- Country Man Songo names three local goalkeepers better than Jojo Wollacott
- Kwasi Appiah is history - Songo wants different coach for Black Stars
- Read all related articles