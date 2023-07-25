I know they are not a household club – Remo Stars coach reacts to draw

Remo Stars Coach Daniel Ogunmodede

Head Coach of Nigerian side Remo Stars, Daniel Ogunmodede, believes Ghana’s representative in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League, Medeama SC, will be a walkover.

Reigning Ghana Premier League Medeama SC will lock horns with Remo Stars in the first leg of the CAF Champions League following the draw which was held on Tuesday, July 25 in Cairo, Egypt.



The first leg is slated for Friday, August 18 to Sunday, August 20 at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium before traveling to Nigeria for the return fixture on Friday, August 25 to Sunday, August 27, 2023.



Reacting to the draw, coach Ogunmodede said: “I have little or no knowledge about our opponent (Medeama SC). I know they are not a household name like Kotoko and Hearts of Oak, they are not a force to be reckoned with but nevertheless, that makes them a dangerous opponent for us”, he told Oyerepa FM.



This is the first the Tarkwa-based club will compete in the elite football competition in their history, having previously featured in the CAF Confederation Cup twice in 2014 and 2017.

Medeama's last participation in CAF inter-club competitions was in 2016 when they reached the group stages after eliminating South African giants Mamelodi Sundowns in the playoff.



The winner of this tie will take on Guinean giants Horoya AC in the second preliminary round, and the winner from there will make it to the group stage.



