I learnt a lot from Didi Dramani – Coach Michael Osei

Former Asante Kotoko coach Michael Osei has heaped praise on coach Didi Dramani for playing a pivotal role in his coaching career.
The 49-year-old ended his spell with Asante Kotoko four years ago after rising from an assistant to head coach at the club.
He won back-to-back Ghana Premier League titles serving as assistant to Mas-Ud Didi Dramani.
In an interview with Angel TV, Michael Osei disclosed he learnt a lot from Didi Dramani during their spell with the Kumasi-based club.
“When I came to Kotoko, I was an assistant coach to Didi Dramani and he is a guy I learnt a lot from him; in fact, he is a very good coach,” he said.
Michael Osei is currently the head coach of Division One League outfit Star Madrid.
- Ex-Asante Kotoko defender Godfred Yeboah is dead
- Hearts of Oak players dominate Black Stars B call up
- Division One top scorers named in Black Stars B squad
- PFAG mourns ex-Asante Kotoko captain Godfred Yeboah
- MTN FA Cup: We will beat Hearts of Oak in final – Ashantigold midfielder Seth Osei
- Read all related articles