I learnt a lot from Zlatan Ibrahimovic – Kevin-Prince Boateng

Ghana international Kevin-Prince Boateng has heaped praises on experienced forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic for playing a vital role in his career during his spell with Italian giants AC Milan.
Kevin-Prince Boateng and Zlatan Ibrahimovic shared the same dressing room for two seasons at AC Milan.
According to the former Barcelona and Tottenham star, he learnt a lot from the Swedish star, especially working hard.
"I learned a lot from him, especially the fact of working hard. You must have the desire to do more than the others because, in the world of football, everyone has talent. But what brings you in front of everyone is the desire to do".
Boateng has won two league titles in his career, one with AC Milan and the other with Barcelona.
