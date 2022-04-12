I left AmaZulu FC because of lack of game time – Samuel Darpoh

Samuel Darpoh

Ghanaian midfielder, Samuel Darpoh has opened up on why he secured a move away from South African top-flight outfit AmaZulu FC.

The youngster was a key player for the Premier Soccer League club until the club appointed Benny McCarthy as the new head coach.



According to the midfielder, he then had no choice but to leave the club due to the lack of playing time under the new manager.



“To be honest, as I said it was just game-time. In football, you have coaches that do not believe in you and I guess that was an issue. I decided to leave because of game-time. It was nothing personal because I didn’t have any issues with the coach and the owners of the club," Samuel Darpoh told the Siya crew in an interview.

Since leaving AmaZulu FC, Samuel Darpoh has been played for Summerfield Dynamos where he is a regular and enjoying his game.



According to sources, the player is now relishing a return to AmaZulu after the departure of Coach Benny McCarthy.



