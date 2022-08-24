I left Kotoko because coach Paa Kwasi Fabin 'lied' against me - Gado Mohammed

Former Ghana international, Gado Mohammed has opened up on why he left Asante Kotoko after just a year despite signing a three-year contract with the club.

Gado Mohammed who came to Asante Kotoko as a high-profile player having played for Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Germain Bundesliga was tipped to win laurels with the Kumasi-based club.



However, he left after just a year and it was reported that he left Asante Kotoko because the club couldn't pay his signing-on fee of GH₵60,000.



Speaking on why he left Kotoko in his second season, Gado Mohammed said he left because coach Paa Kwesi Fabin was lying to the press that he was injured to justify his decision to drop him from games when he was fit to play.



"Herbert Mensah wanted to take me to Aduana Stars but I decided to stay at Kotoko because I love the club but I eventually left because Paa Kwesi was lying against me and it was not because of money."

"Paa Kwesi couldn't have simply told the media that I don't fit into his game plans but he kept telling them that I was injured when I was fit and taking part in all the training sessions. I felt like he genuinely wanted me to be injured and that is why I left because I didn't want things to escalate," he told Ernest Brew Smith in an interview on Youtube.



Gado Mohammed was a member of the 2000 Ghana national U-17 team that played in the Meridian Cup tournament in Bari, Italy.







