I left Manchester United for more playtime – Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Timothy Fosu-Mensah

Former Manchester United defender, Timothy Fosu-Mensah, has disclosed why he left the club in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old joined Manchester United from Ajax and made his senior debut for the Reds in 2016, against Arsenal.



According to the Dutch International, his decision to leave the club was to get more regular football action.



“I left Manchester United because I wanted to play football regularly. For me, the most important thing is to play but I wasn’t getting that. Manchester United was even prepared to offer me a new contract and wanted me to stay. I had to make that tough decision and it wasn’t an easy one to make”, he told Ohene-Bampoe Brenya in an exclusive interview on Happy Sports on Happy 98.9FM.

Fosu-Mensah went on two loan spells from Old Trafford with Crystal Palace and Fulham before injury ruled him out for a longer spell.



He left Manchester United in the January transfer window for an undisclosed fee.



The versatile defender made 30 appearances for The Red devils.