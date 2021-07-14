I left Medeama with pains, not because of money – Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak Coach Samuel Boadu

Hearts of Oak Coach Samuel Boadu has revealed he left Medeama SC on a sour note and not because of the lucrative contract he was offered at Hearts of Oak.

Boadu surprisingly resigned from his post as Head Coach of Medeama bringing an end to his three years stay with the Yellow and Mauve ahead of the second half of the season.



The 36-year-old during his tenure at Medeama built a reputation for himself and endeared to the fans of the club where he almost got a league winners medal coming close to winning the league title twice before it was canceled.



Boadu upon his resignation at Medeama was later appointed as the new Coach of Hearts of Oak after the Phobians parted ways with Kosta Papic.



While his departure came to many as a surprise, Boadu revealed he departed from Tarkwa-based club because his relationship with the club had turned sour.



“I left Medeama with pains, not because of the money I was going to get at Hearts of Oak,” he told Kumasi-based Light FM.

“Moses Parker and his wife are really good people. Whatever happened after I left Medeama, I don’t blame Moses at all because I know it’s some people behind who pushed it to this extent.



“Moses has every right to demand whatever compensation because of the way I left.



“But there was a problem and it had nothing to do with the owner, his wife Essilfie [CEO], or Cudjoe.



“Those who are the problems of Medeama know themselves.”



“I am not the one to tell who or tell him what to do. All I can say is that he must be observant,” he advised.