I let myself down – Abukari Damba opens up performance against Algeria in 1993

Former Black Stars goalkeeper Abukari Damba has detailed what he considers to be his ‘biggest’ and most regrettable moment in a Black Stars jersey.



It was the penultimate qualifying match for the 1994 World Cup held in the United States of America and Damba was Ghana’s man in the post then.

The Black Stars were being led by German coach Otto Pfister and were primed to qualify due to the galaxy of stars in the team.



Ghana’s lineup had the likes of Yaw Acheampong, Abedi Pele, Tony Yeboah, Charles Akonnor and the likes who all at the prime of their careers.



Ghana got off to a bright start with Akonnor finding the net in the 15th minute amid threats from fans and unfavourable weather conditions.



The second half however told a different story with the Black Stars conceding two goals which by his own admission, was due to errors by Damba.

Nearly three decades on, Damba has opened up in a GhanaWeb interview on how he felt after the game. He concedes that his performance cost Ghana a place in the World cup.



“My biggest moment is when I was involved in Ghana versus Algeria match in 1993. It was the second leg and if we had qualified, we would have gotten to the world cup. I would have been one of the goalkeepers to qualify Ghana for the first time. That game meant a lot to me.



“That time made and unmade me. It was a time I was in my element, it was a time I would have shown whatever I had in me to the whole world by taking Ghana to the World Cup. It was in that particular game that I crumbled.



Black Stars were in camp preparing for the Algeria game and whiles we were in France most of the clubs were scouting us and I was one of the hotcakes, especially for PSG. I was on their radar and they followed the Black Stars to Algeria to watch the game. I was going to be given an opportunity to play and it was one of the worst performances of my life.

“The whole of my career but that was a life-changing moment. Anytime I remember it, I see what it did to me as an individual and my family and my admirers but more importantly my country. It would have been a turning point in my career.



“I don’t feel that I let my country down but I let myself down. I wish at that time anyone could put himself in my shoes. If you are not strong you could commit suicide. I didn’t consider suicide because I had good people around but it affected me because I thought I was on top of the world and the next moment I was done and everyone was pointing fingers at me. The whole country pointed fingers at me, my teammates, my fans but I thank God I’m still alive and can teach it,” he narrated.



Ghana team for the game



Abukari Damba, Isaac Asare, Joseph Odoi, Frimpong Manso, Anthony Baffoe, Yaw Acheampong (Emmanuel Armah) , Ali Ibrahim, Prince Polley (Kwame Ayew’), Anthony Yeboah, Abedi ‘Pelé’ Ayew, Charles Akunnor

Algeria team



Reda Acimi – Rezki Amrouche, Omar Belatouni, Mahieddine Meftah, Sithamar Cherif – Mohamed Idirem, Ali Dahleb (Necer Zekri 60′), Moussa Saib, Mourad Meziane – Abdelhafid Tasfaout, Hamid Rahamouni (Mohammed Brahim 46′)



Coach: Otto Pfister (Germany)



