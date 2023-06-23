I’ll choose Ghana if there is an opportunity – German-born Reagy Ofosu Baah reveals

Germany-born Ghanaian winger Reagy Ofosu Baah has declared his readiness to represent Ghana when the opportunity avails itself.
According to the former Hamburg man, he won’t give it a second thought that he would choose to play for his motherland, Ghana.
Despite his recent stint with Saudi Arabian club Ohod Al-Medina in the second half of the 2022/23 season, Baah Ofosu remains devoted to the idea of wearing the Ghana national team jersey and representing the four-time AFCON winners..
"If there is any opportunity to choose between Ghana and Germany, I would opt to represent my motherland," he told Asempa FM.
During his time with Ohod Al-Medina, Baah Ofosu showcased his skills by contributing one goal and three assists in the league. He impressively completed 134 dribbles in the Saudi second-tier league.
The Hamburg born has journeyed across Europe, having played for clubs including FC Ingolstadt 04, Chemnitzer FC, Spartak Trnava, and Bursaspor, Ionikos, Botosani, Haladas among others.
LSN/DO
- 'I get fulfilment when I play with Andre because it's a dream come true' - Jordan Ayew
- James Akaminko signs 2-year contract extension deal with Azam FC in Tanzania
- Thomas Partey's move from Arsenal: What has been reported so far
- Saudi Arabia's offer for Partey could solve Ghana's economic problems - Saanie Daara reveals
- Jeremie Frimpong grabs Bayern Leverkusen 2022/23 Player of the Season
- Read all related articles