I’ll evict my ex-wife from East Legon mansion – Odartey Lamptey vows

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey

Former Ghana international, Nii Odartey Lamptey has sworn to evict his ex-wife Gloria Appiah from his mansion at East Legon, Accra after her appeal was dismissed.

Odartey Lamptey said this On Thursday, July 15, 2021, when his ex-wife's second appeal case to own his plush East Legon residence was thrown out by the Court of Appeal.



Gloria Appiah served the court a writ to claim ownership of the seven-bedroom apartment as part of her alimony after their divorce.



However, her appeal was once again not successful.



In the aftermath of the ruling, Odartey Lamptey, who won the U-20 World Cup with the Black Satellites said he will not relent until he evicts his ex-wife from the apartment.



"We will do whatever now to move her from the house, as soon as possible," the former Aston Villa star told Kasapa FM, as quoted by the Graphic Online.

Odartey Lamptey and his ex-wife got divorced after DNA results proved the ex-footballer was not the biological father of their three children.



The matter led to the collapse of their 20-year marriage, but disagreements between the couple overcompensation to Miss Appiah led to a protracted legal tussle.



Two years ago, the Appeal’s Court rejected her claim to the said mansion but she filed another case with the hope that the decision would be overturned.



Odartey LampteyHowever, for the second successive time, the court has thrown out Miss Appiah’s appeal to own the ex-footballer’s apartment at East Legon.



The legal tussle between Odartey Lamptey and his ex-wife has been rumbling on for eight years despite their divorce.

In 2017, Accra High Court ordered Miss Appiah to vacate her ex-husband’s 7-bed room apartment at East Legon.



The court, however, instructed Odartey Lamptey to settle her with his 4-bed room house at Dome in addition to a car and an amount of Ghc 200,000.



Miss Appiah, though, was not satisfied with the judgement and proceeded to file an appeal against the ruling.



Having seen the earlier verdict being upheld, she filed another appeal but that has also now been thrown out.



Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey is currently happily married to actress Ruweida Yakubu, and the couple is blessed with three adorable children.