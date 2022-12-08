3
I’ll invest $1bn in Ghana football if I become president – Kofi Akpaloo

KOFI AKPALOO2 LPG founder, Kofi Akpaloo

Thu, 8 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian politician, Kofi Akaploo has promised to invest a whooping $1 billion into local football when he becomes president.

The founder and leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), noted that his desire to invest massively in football is to ensure that Ghana wins the World Cup in future.

He went on to explain that football is one of the streams that government can create opportunities for the youth and also earn high income when enough resource is invested.

“When given the mantle to lead Ghana as President in 2025, I will invest hugely in football so we can build a solid team that can compete and win the competition (World Cup) for Ghana.” Mr. Akpaloo told Kumasi-based, Akoma FM.

“I see football as a business, when you invest well into it, you reap huge returns with its attendant and employment benefit for the citizenry.”

“I will invest an amount of $1 billion into the GFA, so they can develop and nurture talents. This will be another avenue for employment. We must support colts football and grassroots athletics, and this can only be done by investing in sports.”

“My government will provide financial support every year to team owners from the lower division to the Premier League, boxing, and other sporting disciplines. Football will be a priority for my government when given the mandate by Ghanaians," Kofi Akaploo said.

