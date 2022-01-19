‘I’ll lead Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers’ – Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac

Milovan Rajevac is aiming high

He said, he will stay with the Black Stars



The Black Stars is out of the AFCON



Milovan Rajevac, the head coach of the Black Stars, has disclosed that he will stay with the Ghana national team and lead the country’s World Cup campaign in March.



Speaking to journalists after Comoros Islands beat Ghana 3-2, the Serbian football manager said, Ghana’s team can get stronger and get to the World Cup.



"I will stay and lead Ghana in the World Cup qualifiers in March. I believe we have a team that can become stronger and get to the World Cup," Milovan Rajevac said.

The Black Stars of Ghana failed to beat Comoros Islands in their third group C encounter to enhance their chances of progressing to the next stage of the AFCON tournament.



After a hard-fought game, the Stars lost by three goals to two, against Comoros, with skipper, Andre Dede Ayew, receiving a red card in the opening half of the game.



Per the results, the Black Stars have been evicted from the ongoing tournament in Cameroon.



Ghana's hopes of ending their forty-year AFCON trophy drought has thus been postponed till later.