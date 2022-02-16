‘I’ll sleep and prepare for Hearts of Oak’ – Franck Etouga ready for Super Clash

Asante Kotoko are top of the GPL table
Hearts of Oak host Asante Kotoko for GPL Super Clash in Accra
Asante Kotoko open twelve points gap between Hearts of Oak
Asante Kotoko striker, Franck Etouga Mbella, has declared his readiness for the Ghana Premier League Super Clash against Accra Hearts of Oak.
The two biggest and most decorated clubs in the history of the Ghana Premier League will face off on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium for the first part of the season.
Franck Etouga Mbella has been in impressive form this season and is currently the top scorer in the Ghana Premier League with 11 goals from 10 starts.
He has stated that he is prepared for the big game on Sunday.
“Now I will enjoy the win [over Accra Lions], go home, sleep and prepare for Hearts of Oak,” Etouga said after Asante Kotoko’s 3-1 win over Accra Lions over the weekend.
“I am very happy to score a hattrick today, I say thank you to the team, management team, and all of Kotoko. I am very happy,” the Cameroonian added.
Asante Kotoko have opened a twelve points gap between them and rivals Accra Hearts of Oak ahead of the Super Clash on Sunday, February 20.
- Women's Premier League: Ladystrikers beat Immigration Ladies
- Women’s Premier League: Stella Nyamekye wins NASCO player of the month for January
- GFA, NSA, others to hold stakeholders meeting ahead of Super Clash
- 8 Kotoko, 3 Hearts: Check out the combined XI of Hearts and Kotoko
- I pity Samuel Boadu because Kotoko will humiliate Hearts of Oak - Jerome Otchere
- Read all related articles